Fresno State’s Richter Center is teaming up with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society again this year to Light It Red at the Save Mart Center in honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month.

September provides an opportunity to remind the public about the urgent need to fight blood cancer — a disease that is diagnosed every three minutes in the U.S. and has no current means of prevention. The global leader in the fight against blood cancer, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society works tirelessly to find cures and provide support for blood cancer patients and families.

The Larry Shehadey Tower at the Save Mart Center will be lit red starting the morning of Monday, Sept. 13, through the evening of Sept. 14.

Donated blood is critical for blood cancer patients and others in our community who are in need of blood. The Fresno State Richter Center will host an alumni drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Smittcamp Alumni House. The drive will continue on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Gym 118 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University Student Union; and on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at North Gym 118 and the University Student Union.

For questions regarding the Fresno State Blood Drive, please contact Taylan Parker at taylanp@csufresno.edu. For questions about LLS please contact Bethanie Mills at Bethanie.Mills@lls.org.