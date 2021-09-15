La Bienvenida means welcome, and that’s what the Sept. 16 ceremony is — welcoming all new and returning Latinx students, faculty, and staff to Fresno State and kicking off a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

Presented by Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association, the program is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peace Garden. This year’s Bienvenida will focus on Latin America and attire that celebrates cultures in that region is encouraged. Contact: Estevan Parra, estevanp@csufresno.edu.

Other on-campus events during Hispanic Heritage Month include:

Sept. 16: 16 de Septiembre: Contextualizando la Historia e Impacto, a discussion about the significance of Sept. 16, presented by Enseñamos En El Valle Central, how to draw connections between this historical event and contemporary understandings of race relations, anti(Black) racism, etc., 4 to 6 p.m. Program is virtual. Pre-registration is required. Contact: Dr. Patricia Lopez, ensenamos@mail.fresnostate.edu.

Sept. 21: International Coffee Hour, presented by Study Abroad/International Programs, featuring keynote speaker John Goldberg, who will speak on Costa Rica, 2 to 3 p.m. at Henry Madden Library 2206 Contact: Marcela Magdaleno, marcela@csufresno.edu.

Sept. 23: Latinx Librarian Workers Panel, hosted by The Henry Madden Library Diversity Committee and The Cross Cultural and Gender Center Latino/a Programs and Services, in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, 1 to 2:15 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Contact: Deyanire Del Toro, ddeltoro@csufresno.edu.

Sept. 24: Bulldog Fiesta during the 7 p.m. football game against UNLV, presented by Univision, celebrates the Valley’s Hispanic communities with a Hispanic Heritage Month party at Bulldog Stadium. Bulldog BLVD, presented by Toyota, starts at 3 p.m. and will include Mexican-themed food items from Fresno Street Eats, food trucks and live music and entertainment on the Univision Stage, with additional performances by traditional Mexican banda and mariachi bands.

Sept. 27: Self-Love As a Radical Act, The Cross Cultural and Gender Center Cross Cultural Programs and Services, will be hosting an interactive activity, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Speaker’s Platform. Contact: Brenda Villalobos, ccgcstudentassist@mail.fresnostate.edu.

Sept. 28: International Coffee Hour, presented by Study Abroad/International Programs, featuring keynote speaker Gabriela Lamendi, who will speak on El Salvador, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Library 2206. Contact: Marcela Magdaleno, marcela@csufresno.edu.

Sept. 30: Mi Cultura Cura: Ancestral Approaches for Physical and Spiritual Wellbeing Platica (Discussion), presented by Enseñamos En El Valle Central, will feature the ways in which medicinal healing practices have evolved over time; beginning with our Indigenous ancestors to Westernized medicine from 4 to 6 p.m. Contact: Dr. Patricia Lopez, ensenamos@mail.fresnostate.edu. Pre-registration is required.

Oct. 5: Maceta (Flower Pot) Painting Workshop, presented by The Cross Cultural and Gender Center Latino/a Programs and Services, is a program for students to reflect on the ways in which they pay tribute to their own spiritual healing practices, 1 to 2 p.m. in the Thomas Administration Building, Room 110. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. Contact: Lesly Beas, ccgclatino.a@mail.fresnostate.edu.

Oct. 5: International Coffee Hour, presented by Study Abroad/International Programs, 2 to 3 p.m. in Library 2206, featuring a discussion on El Salvador! Contact Marcela Magdaleno, marcela@csufresno.edu.

Oct. 6: Beyond the Hashtag Part 1, Join The Cross Cultural and Gender Center Latino/a Programs and Services in an interactive art installation from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11, and from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Speaker’s Platform where the Fresno State community will have an opportunity to share the ways in which they have been affected by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Contact: Deyanire Del Toro, ddeltoro@csufresno.edu.

Oct. 7: Tatuados y Educados: Destigmatizing Tattoo Culture in Latinx Communities, presented by The Cross Cultural and Gender Center Latino/a Programs and Services, is a program that will educate folks on the stigma around tattoo culture, how that stigma presents itself in Latinx communities, and how it transcends into higher education, 1 to 2:15 p.m. Virtual event. Pre-registration is required.

Oct. 12: Beyond the Hashtag Part 2, presented by Chicano and Latin American Studies and the Cross Cultural and Gender Center Latino/a Programs and Services is a discussion featuring keynote speaker Dr. Luis Fernando Macias, on the impact of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on communities of color, 4 to 5:15 p.m. at the Henry Madden Library, Room 2206. Contact: Deyanire Del Toro, ddeltoro@csufresno.edu.

Oct. 15: Film Screening and Director Q&A: “The Sower (El Sembrador),” presented by CineCulture, featuring the director of the film Melissa Eliwithzondo. The screening and director Q&A will be virtual. Film links will be available five days prior to the director discussion dates (Oct. 10). Pre-register for Q&A is required. Trailer: https://vimeo.com/567906323