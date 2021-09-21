Fresno State received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. This is the eighth year Fresno State has been named a HEED Award recipient. As a recipient of the annual award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion — Fresno State will be featured, along with 100 other recipients, in the October 2021 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.
Fresno State wins eighth HEED Award for excellence in diversity
By Lisa Boyles Bell|September 21st, 2021|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Comments Off on Fresno State wins eighth HEED Award for excellence in diversity
