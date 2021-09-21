The community is invited as the Imperial Dove Court and Imperial Sequoia Empire perform live at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Phebe Conley Art Gallery courtyard and virtually on Zoom.

Hosted by Tiffany Taylor Tate, former empress of the Imperial Dove Court and Imperial Sequoia Empire, the evening will feature performances by former Empress Jesse, founder of the Imperial Dove Court and former Emperor El Daña, founder of the Imperial Sequoia Empire. The presentation will highlight the history of the Imperial Dove Court — Fresno’s oldest LGBTQ+ organization — and conclude with a tour of Phebe Conley Art Gallery’s exhibition, “Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall.” The art exhibit highlights the artwork of LGBTQ+ artists and activists born after the famous 1969 Stonewall Uprising.

The event is sponsored by: Peter Robertson and Victor Kral, the McClatchy Fresno Arts Endowment of the James B. McClatchy Foundation, the Center for Creativity and the Arts, the Department of Art and Design, the College of Arts and Humanities, Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies, the Rainbow Alumnx and Allies Club, the LGBTQ+ Allies Network and the Bulldog Pride Fund.