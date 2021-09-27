University President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff on Monday, Sept. 27, in honor of John E. Horstmann, who died on July 3. Mr. Horstmann graduated from Fresno State in 1958 with a degree in marketing.

Affectionately known as “The Dogfather,” John and his wife, Lollie, bought live mascot Victor E. Bulldog III and donated him to the Fresno State Alumni Association in 2015. He and his family donated turkeys to the Fresno State Student Cupboard to support students facing food insecurity at Thanksgiving. Mr. Horstmann and his company, Horstmann Financial and Insurance Services, have supported Fresno State financially through gifts to the President’s Circle for Excellence, Victor E. Bulldog, Bulldog Foundation, Fresno State Alumni Association, Student Cupboard, Craig School of Business, Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and multiple capital projects across the University.

Mr. Horstmann received numerous awards including, Fresno State’s President’s Medal of Distinction (2019), the highest non-degree award presented by Fresno State, the Leon S. Peters Award (2013), Fresno State’s Top Dog Alumni Award for the Craig School of Business (2007), the Hall of Fame Award at The Fresno Bee’s Excellence in Business Luncheon (2001) and the California Family Business Award (1999).