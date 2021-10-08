The Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State is hosting its third annual Food, Family and Farm Month, which will showcase over 25 in-person and virtual events featuring students, staff, faculty and supporters.

All of the activities are open to the public, and many are free.

The fourth annual Gibson Farm Market Fall Festival will kick off the five weeks of activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and will offer a pumpkin patch, an appearance by live mascot Victor E. Bulldog III and free kids activities and crafts organized by students.

Also on Saturday, Oct. 16, customers can also shop for indoor and outdoor plants at the fall plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and attend a free tasting of student-produced wines from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. for guests 21 years of age or older.

The Ag One Foundation will host its 50th Annual Turf Day Golf Classic Friday, Oct. 22 for alumni, campus and industry supporters.

Additional research and industry presentations will be coordinated primarily by the Jordan College’s three research centers, the Center for Irrigation Technology, Institute for Food and Agriculture and Viticulture and Enology Research Center.

The third annual Ag Tech Day, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, is one of three interactive events hosted by the Center for Irrigation Technology. The hybrid event will offer both online and in-person demonstrations of innovative irrigation technologies at three campus farm locations and an exposition featuring 30 vendors and products.

A special community wine-tasting event sponsored by the San Joaquin Wine Growers Association will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Bulldog Boulevard, next to Bob Bennett Stadium, prior to the “Ag Fest” football game vs. Boise State, which starts at 4 p.m.

The Jordan College will also host a special luncheon at the Grape, Nut and Tree Fruit Expo at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds, featuring speaker Dorene D’Adamo from the California Water Resources Board.

The Flavor of Fall Open House will feature many of the campus winery’s favorite vintages from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. The event is also part of the two-day Fresno County Wine Journey that will be co-hosted by the winery on Sunday, Nov. 14 from noon to 5 p.m.

Free wine tastings will be hosted by viticulture and enology students from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Gibson Farm Market during the series.

The Department of Viticulture and Enology and Viticulture and Enology Research Center are sponsoring two of the college’s three October online crowdfunding campaigns, and another will benefit the dietetic postgraduate internship program.

Viticulture and enology industry professionals will be featured in weekly webinars at noon every Wednesday.

The three research centers also fall under the auspices of the California Agricultural Technology Institute within the Jordan College, engaging the community and industry through product testing, education and outreach events.

For a full schedule of events, times and registration details on Food, Family and Farm Month activities, visit https://bit.ly/FS21-FFF-month.