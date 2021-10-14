Seeking to identify and address barriers that adult students of color face, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and Coalition of Urban Serving Universities today announced a grant that will help Fresno State support university-community partnerships aimed at leveraging the assets of Black, Latino and Indigenous adult learners.

With the $55,000 grant, Fresno State will build a network with partners — including Fresno City College, Bitwise Industries, United Way, Jewel of Justice and ARIS/Advancing Research Impact in Society – to advance outreach and advising practices boosting adult student success.

The University will work with internal and external partners to pilot innovative and data-informed approaches to meeting adult learners needs. This includes outreach and advising services, technology, professional development opportunities, high-impact learning experiences and creating certifications/badges to motivate students along their degree pathway.

Seven other institutions are also receiving grants to undertake similar projects: California State University, Los Angeles; the University of Colorado Denver; Florida International University, the University of Illinois Chicago; University of Memphis; University of New Orleans; and Portland State University.