Per a White House proclamation signed on Oct. 18 by President Joseph R. Biden, Fresno State’s national and state flags will fly at half-staff through sunset on Friday, Oct. 22, as a mark of respect for Gen. Colin Powell and his life of service to our nation. Powell died on Monday, Oct. 18, at the age of 84. Powell was the country’s first Black national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.