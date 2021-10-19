The best high school marching bands will once again descend on Fresno State as California’s premier competitive high school marching band experience returns live and in-person. The Sierra Cup Classic competition runs from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Bulldog Stadium.

The public is invited to watch as schools from all over the state take to the field to perform in a spectacle for the senses. With 41 thousand seats at Bulldog Stadium, band members, friends, family and neighbors can enjoy the raw power and visual pageantry as brass, percussion and color guards compete for the coveted Grand Sierra Cup and other awards.

Always a highlight, Fresno State’s own Bulldog Marching Band will perform two exhibition shows during the event. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors and children under 12 at the gate.