If homecoming week feels extra special this year, perhaps it’s because the majority of Fresno State students, faculty and staff are physically back on campus — in person — and ready to show off their Bulldog spirit. And the fact that the week culminates with a big Fresno State football game with Mountain West title implications doesn’t hurt either.

“We are thrilled to have homecoming return to the Fresno State campus this year,” said Dr. Colin Stewart, associate dean of Student Involvement. “We know how powerful it is when we can come together to celebrate the Bulldog spirit, and we couldn’t be more excited for our students, our community and our alumni to experience the various activities this year.”

The Bulldog Shop, the Fresno State Winery and Gibson Farm Market will each be offering special homecoming discounts on products and apparel.

Activities kicked off for the campus community on Monday, Oct. 18, and will continue throughout the week:

Wednesday, Oct. 20



‘Black Widow” movie screening at Bulldog Stadium

5 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium

An outdoor, on-field movie screening of “Black Widow” will be free and open to the public, and will feature music and food trucks. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring family, friends and a blanket to sit on. Free parking will be available in the Red and Blue lots adjacent to Bulldog Stadium.

Friday, Oct. 22



Jog with the ’Dogs

Friday through Sunday, virtual

A free, virtual 5K will allow Fresno State alumni, students and friends of the University to compete at their own pace. Participants can register online for their personalized race bib and earn a medal. There are numerous prize categories for runners or walkers of all skill levels. Participants can complete 3.1 miles on their own schedule, anytime between Friday through Sunday, Oct. 22 through 24, wear their Bulldogs gear and submit a photo and time.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Mindfulness Walk on Campus

9 a.m., Smittcamp Alumni House

Participants will walk about three miles across campus, experiencing the changing fall colors, followed by a discussion.

Football homecoming game: Fresno State vs. Nevada

4 p.m., Bulldog Stadium

Tickets are available now to cheer on the Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1 Mountain West) as they host the Wolf Pack (5-1, 2-0) in a game featuring two of the nation’s most prolific passers. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener is third in the country with 2,326 yards passing, and Nevada’s Carson Strong is eighth with 2,004 yards. Fans can also register for a virtual game day experience, including a digital swag bag.

For questions or accommodations, visit fresnostate.edu/homecoming, or contact Student Involvement at getinvolved@csufresno.edu or 559.278.2741.