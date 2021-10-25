Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval announced William Eric McComas as the newest appointee to the University Advisory Board. In addition to being an attorney with Pascuzzi, Pascuzzi and Stoker since 2017, McComas is also a lecturer for Fresno State’s Craig School of Business, in the Department of Finance and Business Law.

McComas provides local entrepreneurs with business startup assistance through his work as a small business consultant with Fresno State’s Small Business Development Center. Previously he served as director of business services with the Economic Development Corporation of Fresno County.

“My experience within Fresno’s business, non-profit and legal realms allows me to enhance my course curriculum with relevant and real-time issues concerning our community,” McComas said. “Relating current Central Valley issues to our students within the writing curriculum allows our students to be better informed and prepared to pursue an informed and rewarding career after graduating from Fresno State.”

The University Advisory Board is a panel of community members that provides strategic input on the development of the University. Members generally serve three-year terms. Board members serve in an advisory capacity and provide counsel and advice to the president.

“We are honored to add William’s expertise to the collective wisdom of our University Advisory Board,” Jiménez-Sandoval said. “His knowledge in the areas of business and business law, along with his multicultural background, will no doubt be invaluable as we continue to prepare our students for future success.”

Born and raised in the Fresno metropolitan area, McComas earned a bachelor’s in business administration (2003) and master of business administration (2010) from Fresno State, and earned his juris doctorate from San Joaquin College of Law in 2008.

McComas is vice president of the Fresno County Bar Association and president of Central California Legal Services.

McComas is a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He and his wife, Colleen, have three children. He is also an avid supporter of Bulldogs athletics.

For more information, contact Diana Ralls at diralls@csufresno.edu.