Fresno State Esports will host Esports Fest at River Park from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in front of Teazers. The esports program will host its first in-person exhibitions along with other esports tournaments. All matches are in-person and will also be streamed via twitch.tv/fresnostatees. Attendees can watch Fresno State’s Esports team players compete during the intramural tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. There will be additional opportunities during which others can play and compete for prizes. INFO: Jerry Gomez at gerardo_gomez@mail.fresnostate.edu.
Esports Fest at River Park will feature exhibition matches
By Lisa Boyles Bell|November 2nd, 2021
