The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit will make three more stops in November in collaboration with Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula’s community resource fairs, with stops at the Firebaugh Senior Center (1601 Thomas Conboy.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6; The Fresno Center (4879 E. Kings Canyon) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 9; and Huron’s John Palacios Community Center (16856 4th St) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16; to provide free health services to the community.

Residents can receive diabetes and blood pressure screenings, as well as health assessments and referrals. A limited amount of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available, and by appointment only, to those who need first and second doses, in addition to third doses for immunocompromised individuals who meet the criteria. Walk-in patients will be accepted only if appointments are not fully booked or extra vaccines are available. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.

The Mobile Health Unit, coordinated by the Fresno State School of Nursing, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care. Prior to each stop, nursing students must complete a COVID-19 training course and have their temperature checked and symptoms screened before stepping onto the health mobile unit, where full personal protective equipment is worn at all times. INFO: Melissa Tav at mtav@csufresno.edu or 559.278.8379. See fall 2021 dates.