University President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff on Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of Maxine McDonald, who died on Oct. 14. Ms. McDonald, a retired associate vice president for Student Success Services, worked on campus for 34 years as a leader in student access, student learning and development, and retention and graduation. She brought recognition to student success initiatives at Fresno State, both nationally and throughout the CSU system. College Assistance Migrant Program, Educational Opportunity Program, TRiO Student Support Services Program, Student Support Services – Veterans Program, Renaissance Scholars Program,, Learning Center (Tutoring, SupportNet and Supplemental Instruction), Career Development Center, University Advising Center and the Dream Center all supported students on their Fresno State journey under her direction and her passion for student success.

A member of Phi Kappa Phi, McDonald was nominated in 1997 for the Outstanding Employee of the Year award.

The University flags will return to full-staff on Friday, Nov. 12. Services for McDonald will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Family Community Church, 2434 E. Nees Ave. in Fresno.