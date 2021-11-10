The Department of Linguistics is hosting the Western Conference on Linguistics Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13 and 14, virtually on Zoom. The conference will feature speakers from six continents and 20 countries. Speakers include Fresno State alumnus and 2002 Dean’s Medalist Jason Brown, University of Auckland; Peter Jenks, University of California Berkeley; and Tomas Riad, Stockholm University and the Swedish Academy. Registration is free and open to the public.