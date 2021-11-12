The inaugural Bud Richter Week of Service will remember and honor the life of Elmer “Bud” Richter by engaging hundreds of Fresno State students, staff and faculty in service Nov. 13 through 20.

Several service events are planned as part of the week-long celebration of giving back, but individuals may also choose to serve with agencies or at events not coordinated by the Richter Center.

Events include a tree planting ceremony honoring Bud Richter at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in front of the Thomas Building at Fresno State. Students will also volunteer at the Bulldog Pantry, Stone Soup Fresno, Poverello House and more at various times throughout the week. Students will serve with Beautify Fresno from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, in the El Dorado neighborhood. Visit the Richter Center website for details about service opportunities.

On Nov. 13, 2007 the Jan and Bud Richter Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning at Fresno State was established thanks to the generous support of the family. That date is also the annual World Kindness Day, which reflects the motto by which the Richters lived their lives, “Do unto others as you would have done unto you.”

Bud Richter passed away in January 2021, and the impact he has had on Fresno State and the community cannot be overstated, said Chris Fiorentino, director of the Richter Center. “He directly and indirectly touched thousands of lives and transformed our community and campus in many, many ways,” Fiorentino said.

For more information, contact Chris Fiorentino at chrisf@csufresno.edu or, 559.278.8848.

