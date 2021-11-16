Fresno State was named a 2021 Champion of Higher Education for its commitment to ensuring a strong transfer pathway for students from community colleges to California State University campuses. The award is given by the Campaign for College Opportunity, a California nonprofit focused on making sure Californians have an equal opportunity to attend and succeed in college.

This year Fresno State was recognized in two categories:

2021 Champions of Higher Education for Excellence in Transfer: leading the state in conferring the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT), enrolling ADT earners on guaranteed pathways to a bachelor’s degree.

2021 Equity Champions for Excellence in Transfer for Black and Latinx Students: intentionally working to support Black and Latinx students on their path to a degree.

This fall, 2,684 transfer students enrolled at Fresno State. The University is one of the most affordable campuses in the CSU system when it comes to tuition and fees, and it has the lowest campus mandatory fees in the CSU, including fees for health services and instructionally-related activities among others.

This year’s honorees will be recognized at a virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.