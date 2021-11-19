Fresno State nutrition and dietetic students will host Bulldogs in the Grocery Store tours for students and the community through Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Save Mart at 5750 N. First St. in Fresno. The free, one-hour sessions will teach attendees the importance of fruits and vegetables from fresh, dried, canned, frozen and juice products. The six-person tours will include budgeting tips and a chance to buy a cookbook created by students for $5. Dr. Lisa Herzig, Fresno State dietetics and food administration program director, is coordinating the program that was created by a $5,000 grant from the Produce for Better Health Foundation. ONLINE REGISTRATION: https://bit.ly/FS21-grocery-tours INFO: Mirella Ortigoza, bulldogsinthegrocerystore@gmail.com.