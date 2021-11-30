Fresno State’s University Theatre will present the Fresno premiere of “Wilderness,” written by Seth Bockley and Anne Hamburger and directed by Kathleen McKinley.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 7-11, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the John Wright Theatre at Fresno State. Tickets are $17 for adults; $15 for Fresno State faculty, staff, alumni and military; and $10 for students. The production is intended or mature audiences only. Children under 12 are not permitted.

“Wilderness” is a pulsating documentary that speaks to our collective search for connection and hope as families survive the extraordinary pressures and complexities that accompany coming of age in 21st-century America. It is anchored by six real families’ stories — narratives exploring mental health, addiction and gender and sexual identity.

In “Wilderness,” adolescents stand at the brink of emotional chaos, lost in social stigma, insecurity, aggression and anger. Parents risk losing their children forever. Thoughts race. Emotions fire. Isolation intensifies. One question emerges: How do we persevere when we feel most alone in the world?



The production incorporates projected video, live vocals and original choreography by Fresno State faculty member Koryn Wicks.

“I think theatre can be an incredibly effective medium for exploring trauma and mental health,” said cast member Anthony teNyenhuis. “This whole experience offers a lot of catharsis and insight for both the actors and audience members. It delivers a powerfully important message — especially for a world changed by the mental burdens of COVID; it’s OK to not be OK.”

The cast includes Hannah Berry, Diego Barba, Santiago Batista, Alyssa Benitez, Cynthia Carranza, Alexis Castellanos, Jimmy Haynie, Grant Hill, Aleiya Kelly, Cassidy LeClair, Kara Nist, Luke Nothstein, teNyenhuis and Matthew Yang.

Until further notice, proof of complete COVID vaccination or a negative result from a COVID test performed within 72 hours of the performance day is required to be admitted. The Department of Theatre and Dance will also require audience members to be fully masked while inside the theatre. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Latecomers will not be permitted, and there are no refunds or exchanges. The box office is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and one hour before each performance, and it accepts cash, check or credit card payments.

Parking is free for shows on Friday through Sunday nights. Parking permits are required for shows on Tuesday through Thursday nights and can be purchased at dispensers in parking lots on campus.

For more information, contact the box office at 559.278.2216 or universitytheatre@csufresno.edu.