Central Valley employers can submit their internship positions by Jan. 28 to secure business-trained student interns in the spring from the Craig School of Business. Craig School interns are upper-division business administration majors trained in finance, human resources, marketing, accounting, computer information systems, data analytics and many other business areas, offering local companies up-to-date skills and an easy solution to staffing difficulties, according to Micheala Bojorquez-Ford, a director in the Business Advising and Student Experience office.

“Our student interns are juniors and seniors completing their studies in business administration. They have been trained in state-of-the-art business techniques and are hungry to put their skills to practical use,” Bojorquez-Ford said. “Interns can bring fresh approaches to employers’ business challenges, and offering internships is a first-rate recruitment tool — student interns are highly likely to accept a job offer from the same employer.”

Hiring an intern from the Craig School of Business is more than a convenient source of able and skilled workers — it’s also a great way for local businesses to participate directly in molding the business leaders of tomorrow.

“Internships are a transformative experience for our students,” said Dr. Julie B. Olson-Buchanan, dean of the Craig School of Business. “Taking the knowledge they’ve learned in the classroom and applying it to the day-to-day issues of real-world business deepens their understanding of their education and opens up a new world of professional opportunities.”

Recent Fresno State graduate Clay Guzman, who interned with the agriculture company J.G. Boswell during the summer of 2021, said his internship was a fun opportunity to broaden his education with industry experience: “It was an enjoyable experience to put the concepts I’ve learned from the classroom and see it in action as a cotton logistics coordinator. I not only watched what a logistics coordinator does, but I was shipping cotton all by myself within five weeks.”

Students are available for unpaid and paid internships, for full-time and part-time positions and for onsite or virtual work. Internships run for a total of 150 working hours over the course of the spring semester from January to May. To be eligible to work as a student intern, business administration majors must be juniors or seniors with a minimum 2.5 GPA.

Employers seeking student interns should register on the HireFresnoState jobs board, which offers a campus-wide one-stop solution to post internship opportunities, specify desired skills and experience, review applications from interested students and schedule interviews.

To secure a student intern for the spring 2022 semester, employers are asked to submit internship opportunities by Jan. 28. Employers with questions about hiring interns or using HireFresnoState can get answers by calling the Fresno State Career Development Center at 559.278.2381.