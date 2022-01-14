The Fresno State campus will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The library will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. The Kennel Bookstore will be closed on Jan. 17, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400.

Fresno State’s African American Programs and Services will commemorate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a virtual program at noon Wednesday, Jan. 19. No on-campus garlanding event will take place this year. The virtual program will include performances and remarks from the Fresno State campus community and will feature Fresno Unified School District Trustee Keshia Thomas as the keynote speaker. Register here: bit.ly/KingCommemoration