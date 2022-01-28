Fresno State honors the diversity of its student body, faculty and staff during the month of February with a variety of events — both virtual and in-person — celebrating Black History Month.
The True Black History Museum will make a stop on campus on Feb. 23 (location to be determined). Presented by University Student Union Productions, in collaboration with African American Programs and Services, the True Black History Museum is a traveling museum that teaches Black history through the use of rare and authentic artifacts, including books, newspapers and photographs dating from the 1700s to present day.
The exhibition will also include a presentation about the African American experience, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is open to students, staff, faculty and the public. For more information, contact Anyssa Garza at anyssag@csufresno.edu or Brianna White at briwhite1@csufresno.edu.
Activist Fred Saffold is the founder of the museum, which has been experienced by over 100,000 people at colleges and institutions throughout the nation, according to its website.
Here is a listing of other Fresno State campus and community events throughout the month-long celebration. Events in the first week of February will be virtual, but organizers hope events later in the month will be able to take place in person, depending on evolving conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Feb. 1: Sistah to Sistah, led by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center’s African American Programs and Services, noon Tuesdays beginning Feb. 1. This discussion group provides a safe space for Black women to connect and build community. Open to students, staff and faculty. Click here to attend virtually. Beginning Feb. 8, Sistah to Sistah will meet in the Harambee Room in the Thomas building (Room 109).
- Feb. 3: Barbershop Talks, led by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center’s African American Programs and Services, noon Thursdays beginning Feb. 3. This discussion group provides a safe space for Black men and is open to students, staff and faculty. Click here to attend the virtual discussion on Feb. 3. Beginning Feb. 10, Barbershop Talks will meet in the Harambee Room in the Thomas building (Room 109).
- Feb. 8: Tuesday Tabling, African American Programs and Services will be on campus for monthly Tuesday Tabling beginning Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Locations will be announced via social media accounts: @ccgcafam on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
- Feb. 8: District/County-Wide Middle School African American Student Leadership Conference, 8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Clovis North Educational Center. The primary goal of the conference is to inspire students while speaking to professionals in the community. Students from Clovis Unified and neighboring school districts will be in attendance. Conference organizers are looking for Fresno State student mentors. Students interested in becoming mentors can register online.
- Feb. 10: Conversations that Matter, held by the President’s Council on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, noon to 1 p.m. Join this special conversation focusing on Black History Month. Open to all Fresno State students, faculty and staff. Zoom link. A physical location will be announced later if applicable.
- Feb. 10: For the Culture: Where culture and professionalism meet, hosted by the Career Development Center and African American Programs and Services, 6 p.m. Featuring Black Fresno State alumni who will talk about their experiences navigating the job search process, issues of code-switching (a cultural phenomenon where a person alternates between mannerisms/language to fit their environment) and building an authentic, professional brand. Open to students, staff and faculty. Zoom link to be announced.
- Feb. 12: Black History Month Celebration at Allensworth, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park in Tulare County. The San Joaquin Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will partner with the Friends of Allensworth organization and others to host a Black history celebration event. The main objectives are to increase awareness of the risk of COVID-19 for all ages and racial/ethnic groups and increase understanding and familiarity with various vaccines and boosters. Contact: Dr. Alicia Becton at abecton@mail.fresnostate.edu.
- Feb. 14: Love, AFAM! Stop by the Harambee Room in Thomas building (Room 109) and fill out a valentine, courtesy of African American Programs and Services.
- Feb. 16: Fresno State African American Advanced Placement Awareness Day, presented by African American Initiative at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This event will share information and spread awareness regarding Advanced Placement programs to Central Valley middle and high school students and parents.
- Feb. 16: Diversity in Our Collections. The Library Diversity Committee will table from 1 to 2 p.m. in the library’s Diversity Lounge (second floor, north wing) to highlight library books and media honoring Black History Month and engage with students about diversity they want to see included in library collections. Explore the online library guide highlighting materials within the library collections that support diversity, equity, inclusion and access all year long.
- Feb. 18: Harambee Hangouts, Join African American Programs and Services at noon for games and community in Thomas building (Room 109), open to students, staff and faculty.
- Feb. 22: “Jews of African Descent in America,” a virtual event sponsored by Fresno State Jewish Studies Program, featuring Bruce Haynes, professor of sociology at the University of California at Davis, 6 p.m., Zoom webinar registration link.
- Feb. 24: Racial Healing Circles, presented by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center’s African American Programs and Services, 2 to 3 p.m. This discussion group will be facilitated by Dr. Ramar Henderson, assistant professor in the Department of Counselor Education and Rehabilitation. Racial Healing Circles are designed to help students and the campus community heal from the trauma of racism. This event is open to students, staff and faculty. Join the healing in Thomas building (Room 109).
- Feb. 24: The 1619 Project, a three-part series, discussion and presentation led by Dr. Ramar Henderson, Dr. Patricia Lopez, Dr. Jenelle Pitt Parker and dean of Library Services Delritta Hornbuckle. More information to come.
- Feb. 27: Super Sunday, Fresno State African American Initiative, CSU leaders bring an empowering message to churches throughout California about the importance of preparing for college. Various Fresno State leaders will speak to Valley congregations on this date, either in person or virtually.