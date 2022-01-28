Fresno State honors the diversity of its student body, faculty and staff during the month of February with a variety of events — both virtual and in-person — celebrating Black History Month.

The True Black History Museum will make a stop on campus on Feb. 23 (location to be determined). Presented by University Student Union Productions, in collaboration with African American Programs and Services, the True Black History Museum is a traveling museum that teaches Black history through the use of rare and authentic artifacts, including books, newspapers and photographs dating from the 1700s to present day.

The exhibition will also include a presentation about the African American experience, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is open to students, staff, faculty and the public. For more information, contact Anyssa Garza at anyssag@csufresno.edu or Brianna White at briwhite1@csufresno.edu.

Activist Fred Saffold is the founder of the museum, which has been experienced by over 100,000 people at colleges and institutions throughout the nation, according to its website.

Here is a listing of other Fresno State campus and community events throughout the month-long celebration. Events in the first week of February will be virtual, but organizers hope events later in the month will be able to take place in person, depending on evolving conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic: