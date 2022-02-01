Fresno State faculty, staff and students will partner with industry supporters to host over 20 presentations from Tuesday to Thursday, Feb. 8 to 10, at the 54th annual World Ag Expo at the International Agri-Center (4500 S. Laspina St. in Tulare).

More than 100,000 from around the world and nearly all 50 states visit the Tulare event annually to see the latest in farm equipment and technology. This year, the world’s largest agricultural exposition plans to return to an in-person format and will feature more than 100 seminars and a wide range of industry exhibitors and special events.

The Institute for Food and Agriculture at Fresno State is coordinating seminars that cover a wide range of agricultural trends and topics related to ag education and career development, cheese sensory research, dairy cow artificial insemination, local food supply chains, orchard redevelopment, poultry judging and vineyard water stress research. The other half of the seminars — arranged by the California Water Institute and Center for Irrigation Technology – focus on irrigation and groundwater practices and innovative technologies.

Bulldog mascot Victor E. Bulldog III will be available for pictures at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at the info booth for the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in the ag career and education tent.

Students from the campus ag ambassadors will host an information table from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport luggage area (5175 E. Clinton Way) to welcome visitors as they arrive.

INFO: List of Fresno State seminars. INFO: Geoff Thurner, 559.977.3969, gthurner@csufresno.edu.