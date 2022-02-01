A new report included Fresno State in a ranking of colleges that help improve students’ economic mobility, a measurement that compares students’ post-enrollment income to that of their parents.

Third Way, a national think tank, ranked Fresno State No. 7 among the 1,320 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions it evaluated. Six of the universities in the top 10 are California State University campuses, and all are public, Hispanic-serving Institutions (enrollment is at least 25% Hispanic) with high percentages of Pell grant students.

Third Way took two factors into account to calculate the Economic Mobility Index: how long it takes low-income students to recoup the cost of their education and the proportion of low- to moderate-income students enrolled at each school.