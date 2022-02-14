The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit will head back on the road for the spring 2022 semester to provide free health services to Fresno County residents. There will be one stop this month at the Cherry Avenue Auction (4640 S. Cherry Ave., Fresno 93706) from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Residents can receive flu vaccines, diabetes and blood pressure screenings, as well as health assessments and referrals. A limited number of COVID-19 vaccines will be available and by appointment only to those who need first, second or third doses. Walk-in patients will be accepted only if appointments are not fully booked or extra vaccines are available. To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.

The Mobile Health Unit, coordinated by the Fresno State School of Nursing, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care. Prior to each stop, nursing students must complete a COVID-19 training course and have their temperature checked and symptoms screened before stepping on to the mobile health unit, where full personal protective equipment is worn at all times. INFO: Kelly Cunning at kcunning@csufresno.edu or 559.278.2076./ Melissa Tav mtav@csufresno.edu or 559.278.8379. See spring 2022 dates.