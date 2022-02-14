A panel of top media professionals from around the country will engage in a discussion titled “Can Nonprofit News Outlets Save Local Journalism?” for the Spring 2022 Roger Tatarian Journalism Symposium at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, on Zoom. Registration is free and the public is invited to attend. Panelists include Madeleine Bair, El Tímpano founder; Sue Cross, Institute for Nonprofit News; Leslie David, BenitoLink’s executive director; Ramona Giwargis, co-founder and CEO of San José Spotlight; and Ron Smith, editor of the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.