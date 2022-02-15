Fresno State leaders anticipate this year’s commencement celebrations will be able to return to the Save Mart Center, with conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic improving in Fresno County at this time.

Ceremonies for the University’s eight colleges and schools along with several affinity celebrations will take place May 20 through 22. More specific details, including dates and times for each ceremony, will be shared in the coming months on the Fresno State commencement webpage.

The California State University requires all Fresno State students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and boosted if eligible. All commencement guests will need to show proof of vaccination or the results of a negative COVID-19 test (within 48 hours) to attend ceremonies in the Save Mart Center. In addition, all graduates and guests will be subject to any updated public health protocols in place at that time.

The University continues to adhere to state and local public health guidelines. Should conditions change, it may be necessary to alter these plans.

Last year’s commencement celebrations were held outdoors at Bulldog Stadium for the first time since 2003. After the Save Mart Center was built, it became the new home for commencement in 2004.

“We know what an important milestone commencement is for our students, families and guests,” said President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval. “We look forward to creating new memories of this pivotal moment at the Save Mart Center.”

The college and school ceremonies will be livestreamed on the Fresno State commencement webpage for guests who are unable or choose not to attend an in-person ceremony, and the public, can watch online.

In recent years, based on feedback from students that they prefer more intimate college ceremonies with classmates from their own disciplines, Fresno State transitioned away from an additional ceremony that included the entire graduating class.

Instead, graduates can mark the successful culmination of their college education at a ceremony for their specific school or college, and/or at any number of “affinity” group celebrations, such as Chicano Latino, African American, Asian American and Pacific Islander, College Assistance Migrant Program, Rainbow Graduation and more. In those ceremonies, graduates receive more individual recognition in front of family, loved ones and friends.

The commencement website will have the latest communications and updates.