Fresno State’s Contemporary Dance Ensemble will present six new, thought-provoking dance works at its spring concert, “Not What It Seems.” The show represents the artistic work of four choreographers, 12 dancers and numerous behind-the-scenes artistic collaborators. These powerful and provocative dance works utilize humor, spirit, fun and are all premieres.

Under the artistic direction of Kenneth Balint, performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19 and Feb. 22-26 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at the John Wright Theatre at Fresno State. Tickets are $17 for adults, $15 for Fresno State faculty, staff, alumni and military, and $10 for all students. Children under 5 are not permitted.

The concert features dance works from Balint, Anandha Ray, Siena Simas and Koryn Wicks.

The cast of dancers includes Aliana Cabuhat, Cory Faamausili, Fatima Rosas Flores, Zachary Garcia, Alicia Longoria, Jessica Lopez Morales, Oscar Lozano, Gil Martinez, Jose Ruiz, Estephanie Salcedo, Abigail Salyer and Siena Simas.

The Contemporary Dance Ensemble develops its programming with attention to the dance field’s diversity and its viewing audience. Its goal is to welcome, embrace, educate and inspire those who see it and perform it. The presentation is the Contemporary Dance Ensemble’s first in-person dance concert in two years.

Until further notice, proof of complete COVID vaccination or a negative result from a COVID test performed within 72 hours of the performance day is required to be admitted. The Department of Theatre and Dance will also require audience members to be fully masked while inside the theatre. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Latecomers will be permitted at the house manager’s discretion, and there are no refunds or exchanges. The box office is open from noon to 4 p.m. on weekdays and one hour before each performance. It accepts cash, check or credit card payments.

Parking is free for shows Friday through Sunday. Parking permits are required for shows on Tuesday through Thursday and can be purchased at dispensers in parking lots on campus.

For more information, contact the box office at 559.278.2216 or universitytheatre@csufresno.edu.