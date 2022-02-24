On the strength of significant growth in research activities in recent years, Fresno State has been elevated to “Doctoral University — High Research Activity,” or R2 status, according to the most recent Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. Only 14 California universities share this designation, including seven universities in the California State University system.

“The R2 designation recognizes the hard work of our faculty, staff and administrators and their grant writing, submission and research award activity on our campus,” said Dr. Joy Goto, interim dean of the Division of Research and Graduate Studies at Fresno State. “Our research activities also represent many grants and contracts that advance our scholarly and creative work with our community, region and international collaborations.”

An institution is designated R2 status if it awarded at least 20 research/scholarship doctoral degrees and had at least $5 million in total research expenditures during the classification update year, as reported through the National Science Foundation Higher Education Research and Development Survey.

Fresno State awarded 76 doctoral degrees and spent just under $35 million on research expenditures in the 2020-21 academic year. Fresno State offers a Doctoral Program in Educational Leadership (Ed.D.), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

Recognized R2 universities enjoy advantages in recruiting faculty, attracting the interest of industry partners and securing external research grants.

“Our faculty and students continuously conduct pioneering applied research,” said Doug Carey, director of Research and Sponsored Programs. “We take great pride in supporting them in their research endeavors, and we look forward to building on those efforts moving forward.”

The Carnegie classification has been the leading framework for recognizing and describing institutional diversity in U.S. higher education for over 40 years. The official reclassification list was announced in early February, the first update of the Carnegie list since 2018.