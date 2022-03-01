Women’s History Month celebrates the contributions women have made to the United States and recognizes the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields.
Here is a listing of public Fresno State events throughout the month-long celebration:
- March 1: “Queer Women in History,” a kickoff event to celebrate Women’s HERstory Month and recognize some influential queer women in history. Presented by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center’s LGBTQ+ and Gender Programs and Services, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Speaker’s Platform.
- March 9: “The Peluda Chronicles: Embracing my Body Hair as a Latina,” a virtual discussion on the reconstruction and reframing of traditional beauty standards in the Latinx community, hosted by Latino/a Programs and Services from 1 to 2 p.m. Preregistration is required.
- March 16: “Sustain: A Workshop Addressing Violence in America,” a shared space to collectively address some of the cultural issues that make the American way of life unsustainable. This program is presented by social work graduate student Gabe Yanez, with support from Master of Social Work Latino-Hmong Mental Health Initiative and Gender Programs and Services of the Cross Cultural and Gender Center, 6 to 8 p.m. at North Gym 135. Pre-registration is required. Contact: Gabe Yanez at gabrielyanez@mail.fresnostate.edu.
- March 16: “Diversity in our Collections,” the Library Diversity Committee will highlight aspects of diversity in the library collections from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Diversity Lounge in the north wing of the second floor. Contact: Sarah Pech at pechsar@mail.fresnostate.edu.
- March 17: “Women in Higher Ed,” a virtual panel discussion, featuring Dr. Patricia López, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction; Martina Granados, director of outreach and special programs; Kim Camarena, graduate student; Dr. Yolanda Doub, president of Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association. The discussion will be presented by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center’s Gender Programs and Services and the Fresno State Latina/o Faculty and Staff Association from noon to 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required.