The Fresno State College of Arts and Humanities Annual Arts in Motion Showcase is a weeklong series of events celebrating arts and humanities students, their passions and accomplishments. The showcase highlights the College of Arts and Humanities’ nine departments and the Armenian Studies Program. The culminating event, Arts in Motion, celebrates scholarship recipients, honors students of distinction and names the Dean’s Medalists for the college.

The Arts in Motion Showcase will begin Sunday, March 20 and run through Friday, March 25. Most of the events are free and open to the public.

The Arts in Motion Showcase includes:

Banquet of the Armenian Studies Program

5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Fort Washington Country Club

The 34th Annual Banquet of the Armenian Studies Program, celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Armenian Studies Program and recognizing students receiving Armenian studies scholarships and graduating students who have earned an Armenian studies minor. Tickets are $50 general and $25 for Fresno State students, faculty and staff. For tickets, call 559.278.2669 or email barlowd@csufresno.edu.

German Käsespätzle and Classic Italian Antipasto: Bruschetta

3 p.m. Monday, March 21, on YouTube

Make an Italian bruschetta while learning some Italian words. Dr. Andrea Polegato will share the secrets of a classic Italian recipe. Then, Dr. Amila Becirbegovic will demonstrate how to make käsespätzle, a traditional German cheese dish popular throughout Germany.

Arts in Motion Virtual Presentation

4 p.m. Monday, March 21, on Zoom

The Arts in Motion Virtual Program will recognize the college’s numerous scholarship recipients, pay tribute to the donors who have made those scholarships a reality, and introduce the 2022 Students of Distinction.

MCJ Student Film and Video Showcase

5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at the Alice Peters Auditorium (Room 191)

The public is invited to join an in-person screening of student films and videos from the Department of Media, Communications and Journalism.

English Department Awards

6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, on Zoom

A live, online celebration honoring the English Department’s students of distinction, scholarship recipients and honor society inductees for 2021-22.

Critical Conversations about Anti-Asian Racism and Racial Justice in Art Classroom

4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, on Zoom

The Critical Conversations about Anti-Asian Racism and Racial Justice in Art Classroom is a visual art education workshop focusing on discourses of racial justice in and beyond K-12 art classroom settings. The session will be facilitated by three leading Asian scholars and art educators while highlighting contemporary artists/activists and providing possible examples and approaches applicable for diverse educational contexts.

What Can You Do with a Degree in Communication? Excel!

4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, on Zoom

A panel of undergraduate alumni explain how they use the skills acquired through their communication degree in their careers, communities, and everyday life.

Music Convocation

12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Fresno State Concert Hall

Students from the string, wind, piano and percussion areas of the Music Department will be represented, performing a compilation of solo and chamber music pieces.

Voicing Ideas

3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, on Zoom

This annual undergraduate student conference highlights the work of the philosophy students. Student papers of scholarly distinction are presented in a friendly, engaging forum that promotes dialogue and critical reflection on topics in philosophy and religious studies.

Two Understudied Elements of Chinese Wh-indefinites: Polarity and Polysemy

12:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, on Zoom

Speakers Carlos Cisneros and Anqi Zhang, Nanjing University, discuss Chinese semantics. Note: A basic understanding of linguistics is recommended for attendees.

‘Electricidad’

7:30 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the University Theatre | Buy Tickets

In this play, in the years following the murder of her father by her mother, “Electricidad” is committed to vengeance. To get it, she’ll need her brother, Orestes, to return from Las Vegas and help her finish the job. Transporting Sophocles’ “Electra” to the Los Angeles barrios, Luis Alfaro investigates violence, loss, and redemption through the lens of this age-old tragedy.

For more information or special accommodation requests, contact Benjamin Kirk at 559.974.8507.