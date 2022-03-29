The Fresno State Asian Faculty and Staff Association is hosting two Asian American Pacific Islander Community Dialogues to share stories and perspectives from local Asian and Asian American community leaders, faculty and staff. The first session will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 on Zoom. Six local AAPI leaders will talk about their experiences with the pandemic and Asian hate crimes and how their agencies addressed those challenges. The second session will be held virtually from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 with five Fresno State faculty and staff who will speak about their unique experiences in the Central Valley and at the University. Both events are open to the public. Register on the association’s events page.
Community dialogues shares Asian American Pacific Islander stories
By BoNhia Lee|March 29th, 2022|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: College of Arts and Humanities, news tip|Comments Off on Community dialogues shares Asian American Pacific Islander stories
Related Posts
-
35 years of clarinet celebrated with a concert, masterclassMarch 29th, 2022
-
Spring plant sale offers special prices on home and garden varietiesMarch 29th, 2022
-
Institute for Family Business hosts focus groupsMarch 29th, 2022
-
Campus closed March 31 for Cesar E. Chavez holidayMarch 29th, 2022
-
NewsTrain brings 2 days of journalism training to Fresno StateMarch 18th, 2022