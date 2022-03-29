The Fresno State Asian Faculty and Staff Association is hosting two Asian American Pacific Islander Community Dialogues to share stories and perspectives from local Asian and Asian American community leaders, faculty and staff. The first session will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 30 on Zoom. Six local AAPI leaders will talk about their experiences with the pandemic and Asian hate crimes and how their agencies addressed those challenges. The second session will be held virtually from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 with five Fresno State faculty and staff who will speak about their unique experiences in the Central Valley and at the University. Both events are open to the public. Register on the association’s events page.