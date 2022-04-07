The Craig School of Business at Fresno State will launch its new business series, Craig Talks, with “Wine, Water and Land,” at 6 p.m. April 21 at Peters Building 191 (University Business Center). Fresno State faculty and staff and members of the community are encouraged to attend.

“Craig Talks will be a series of conversations that translate faculty research into actionable knowledge that the local business community can put to practical use,” said Dr. Julie B. Olson-Buchanan, dean of the Craig School. “We’re adapting original faculty articles from Craig School’s Central California Business Review magazine into quick, engaging presentations that give the most important research highlights.”

The April 21 Craig Talks will include:

“Black Entrepreneurship in the Wine Industry” with Dr. Monique Bell of the Craig School.

“Water Availability: Economic Impacts and Solutions” with Dr. Michael Shires of Pepperdine University, Laura Ramos of the California Water Institute and Cordie Qualle of the Lyles College of Engineering at Fresno State.

“Real Estate Sentiment Index” with Dr. Jacqueline Curry and Dr. Andres Jauregui of the Craig School.

The talks are adapted from the speakers’ articles in the April 2022 (Volume 4, Issue 1) Craig’s Central California Business Review, which will be distributed free at Craig Talks.

A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception will follow the presentations, featuring wines from Black wine entrepreneurs, including former Fresno State basketball star Demetrius Porter’s Center Cork winery.

Attendance at Craig Talks is free, but seating is limited. Attendees are encouraged to register at https://conta.cc/3tcLBp4.

Olson-Buchanan said the Craig School will present another session of Craig Talks in fall 2022 and hopes to expand the series to three or four sessions in 2023.