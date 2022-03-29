To commemorate 35 years of clarinet at Fresno State, the community is invited to experience the artistry of Boris Allakhverdyan, the principal clarinet for the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He and his wife, award-winning pianist Alin Melik-Adamyan, combine to form the “Allakhverdyan Duo” for the Celebration of Clarinet concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 2, in the Concert Hall. The “Allakhverdyan Duo” will perform works by Gershwin, Tchaikovsky, Bloch, Rosenblatt, Debussy, Williams, D’Rivera and Kovács. These pieces highlight the unique dynamic textural qualities of the clarinet through nearly two centuries of composition. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for university employees and seniors, $8 for non-Fresno State students and free for Fresno State students. Parking is relaxed on weekends and suggested in lots P1 or P4.