The Institute for Family Business at the Craig School of Business will host “2022 and Beyond,” a series of four focus group sessions in April for family business owners to discuss the most important issues facing their businesses. All local family business people are encouraged to attend to join the conversation and share concerns.

“Most family business owners are now facing conditions they never envisioned, due to the pandemic,” said Dr. Fernando Parra, director of the Institute for Family Business. “We want input from the family business community in the Central Valley to understand what are the most important issues currently affecting family businesses and what is the role that the Craig School of Business can play in addressing these needs.”

The moderators for the “2022 and Beyond” focus group sessions will be Sam Geil, chair of the Institute for Family Business board of advisors and principal of Geil Consulting and Dr. Zhanna Sahatjian, associate professor of management at the Craig School.

The institute will hold four focus group sessions in April:

April 1, noon to 1:30 p.m. in Peters Building 194 in the University Business Center.

April 8, 3 to 4:30 p.m. in Peters Building 194 in the University Business Center.

April 22, noon to 1:30 via Zoom.

April 29, noon to 1:30 via Zoom.

To register for a focus group session, visit https://bit.ly/IFBrsvp