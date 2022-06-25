From Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval:

Roe v. Wade was a milestone in the mindset of America and the world: It empowered women to make choices that were deeply connected to their identities and the pursuit of their dreams. Though at times profoundly difficult, these choices could be based on their personal circumstances and goals, not just society’s mores or expectations of what they could and could not be in life.

Society’s affirmation of the full range of rights for women acknowledged their full standing as authors of their own paths. Regardless of views and choices on complicated matters, women proceeded according to their own judgment. Hence, they became leaders in science, dared to produce art that spoke to their bodies and experiences, produced innovative scholarship that advanced an understanding of humanity, and pursued careers as medical doctors, lawyers and teachers — careers that at one point were perceived to be beyond a woman’s reach or capability.

While the basic protections around a woman’s right to choose will remain in California, as a university that espouses the freedom to be, think, and pursue a professional career, we are committed to supporting and advocating for the rights and standing that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade calls into question. We all unequivocally deserve the right to make decisions about our own health and future. Hence we will continue to champion and cherish the basic freedoms that belong to all students, faculty and staff.