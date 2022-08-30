Celebrating 45 years, the Ag Boosters BBQ has become a tradition for supporters and friends of the Ag One Foundation and California Women for Agriculture, raising more than $1 million for student scholarships and programs that support California ag. The annual fundraising event will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, at Panoche Creek River Ranch (barbecue dinner served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.).

Under the stars with the San Joaquin River nearby, guests will enjoy farm products grown and produced by Fresno State students. The event will feature award-winning Fresno State wine, extra-virgin olive oil, sausage sampling, grapes, raisins and more. In addition, there will be a country store filled with handmade arts, crafts and baked goods.

Silent and live auctions offer guests the opportunity to bid on vacation getaways and specialty items unique to the Ag Boosters BBQ. In addition, the winner will be drawn for the Ag One fantasy vacation raffle, featuring a choice of destinations including Great Britain, Umbria and Tuscany, Spain, Arizona and Utah, New England, and France.

Event proceeds benefit students and programs in the Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology at Fresno State as well as the educational efforts of California Women for Agriculture.

Since 1979, Ag One has provided about 5,000 students with over $8.5 million in scholarships as well as program support. In the 2022-23 academic year, $850,000 will be awarded to deserving students and programs. Funds also support the California Women for Agriculture mission to tell the story of California agriculture through education and legislative programs. California Women for Agriculture provides nearly $100,000 in student scholarships annually.

Visit www.agonefoundation.org for more information. Tickets are available online for $75 per person or $700 for a table of 10. Tickets prices increase to $85 per person or $800 for a table of 10 on Aug. 31.