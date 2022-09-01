Film buffs can experience groundbreaking films from artists worldwide through CineCulture at Fresno State. The course allows the public three to five days to screen the weekly movie at their leisure, then join in a discussion about the film at 5:15 p.m. on Friday evenings during the fall semester. Discussants often include directors or actors in the film and offer greater insight into each film’s storyline, direction, and technical aspects involved. With rare exceptions, the movies are free to stream, and the public is invited to watch and participate in the discussion.

Participation is simple. Just check the lineup below, then every week, head to the CineCulure website for a link and instructions on how to view that week’s film. To participate in the weekly discussion, just email Dr. Mary Husain at mhusain@csufresno.edu by the Thursday before the Friday discussion for the Zoom link.

Skies of Lebanon

29-Sept. 2, online viewing.

, Zoom discussion with actress Isabelle Zighondi. Grand prize winner at the Francophone International Film Festival in Tübingen, Germany.

In French and Arabic with English subtitles.

As Far as I Can Walk

5-9, online viewing.

, Zoom discussion with director Stefan Arsenijevic. In Serbian and English with English subtitles.

Eternal Spring

12-16, online viewing.

, Zoom discussion with director Jason Loftus. In Mandarin with English subtitles.

Mariupol: The Chronicles of Hell

19-23, online viewing.

, Zoom discussion with director Liza Tatarinova. In Ukrainian with English subtitles.

Father

26-30, online viewing.

, Zoom discussion with director Srdan Goluibovic. In Serbian with English subtitles.

Olga

3-7, online viewing.

, Zoom discussion (speaker TBA). Best Screenplay at the 74th International Critics Week of the Cannes Film Festival.

Swiss entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2022 Academy Awards.

Best Feature Film, Best Screenplay and Best Sound at 2022 Swiss Film Awards.

In French and Ukrainian with English subtitles.

Costa Brava, Lebanon

10-14, online viewing.

, Zoom discussion (speaker TBA). Lebanese entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2022 Academy Awards.

In Arabic with English subtitles.

Peaceful

17-21, online viewing.

, Zoom discussion (speaker TBA). World premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival

In French with English subtitles.

Balzac and the Little Chinese Seamstress

Available on Kanopy/Fresno State Library database or the Fresno County Library.

, Zoom discussion with Dr. Ed EmanuEl. In Chinese with English subtitles.

The Lunchbox

Film available on the Fresno State Library database/Academic Video Online/Alexander Street Press, or Amazon for $2.99.

, Zoom discussion with Professor Joan Sharma. In Hindi with English subtitles.

A final film with a discussion on Nov. 18 will be announced at a later date.

CineCulture is a film series provided as a service to Fresno State campus students, faculty, staff and the community. CineCulture is also offered as a 3-unit academic course (MCJ 179) in the Media, Communications and Journalism Department.