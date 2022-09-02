The Math Engineering Science Achievement program, in partnership with the Lyles College of Engineering and Global Institute for Futures Teaching, will host TU/Ecomotive, which will display a sustainable electric car that cleans the air while driving. This event will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, outside the Engineering East building. TU/Ecomotive is a student-led team from Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands dedicated to automotive sustainability. The vehicle, called Zem, is made of 3D printed parts and plant-based materials that can be recycled and reused for future projects. By capturing CO2 in a filter, this vehicle would significantly improve the lifetime carbon footprint of producing and running electric vehicles over their lifetimes. Hands-on STEM activities will be held for MESA students. Lyles College student organization booths will also be present. The event is free and open to the public. INFO: Beatrice Prieto at bprieto@csufresno.edu or 559.278.2976.