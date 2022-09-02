The National Political Science Honors Society awarded Fresno State’s Alpha Delta Beta chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha a Best Chapter Award for 2021-22. Out of 800 chapters, only five received this honor. The selection committee said it was impressed with the chapter’s achievements in developing activities supporting student research, especially given the significant challenges faculty and students around the world continue to face due to the COVID pandemic. This is the second year the Fresno State chapter has achieved this honor.

In addition, Dr. Everett Vieira III has been selected to receive a Pi Sigma Alpha Best Chapter Adviser Award for 2021-22. He is one of four faculty across the country being recognized with this honor. The selection committee said it was especially impressed with how Dr. Vieira drew on his own research experiences to inform a chapter event focused on the ins and outs of conducting fieldwork. Vieira demonstrated a keen understanding of the importance of connecting political science knowledge and practice with student professional development and learning.