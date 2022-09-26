Editor’s Note: This item has been updated to reflect a new date and time. The vehicle was unable to make it here for the previous date:

The Lyles College of Engineering in partnership with Bulldog Racing, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Global Institute for Futures Teaching, will host TU/Ecomotive, which will display a sustainable electric car that cleans the air while driving. This event will take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in Industrial Technology Room 160. TU/Ecomotive is a student-led team from Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands dedicated to automotive sustainability. The vehicle, called Zem, is made of 3D printed parts and plant-based materials that can be recycled and reused for future projects. By capturing CO2 in a filter, this vehicle would significantly improve the lifetime carbon footprint of producing and running electric vehicles over their lifetimes. The group will conduct presentations every hour during the scheduled time. The event is free and open to the public. INFO: Hernan Maldonado at hernanm@mail.fresnostate.edu or 559.278.5408.