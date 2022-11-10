Three active members of the Fresno State chapter of the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi received the Phi Kappa Phi Love of Learning Award for 2022. These awards help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members.

Phi Kappa Phi distributes 200 $500 awards each year. This year’s Fresno State recipients are:

Oscar Duran, who graduated with a master’s degree in civil engineering, is pursuing a doctor of philosophy in civil engineering at Purdue University.

Sara Black graduated with a degree in child development and is pursuing a master’s degree in child and adolescent development.

Janelle Davis graduated with an undergraduate degree in liberal studies.

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious all-discipline honor society. In addition, it is the most prestigious honor society of its kind at Fresno State.