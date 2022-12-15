Since 2015, Fresno State has been a fully impacted campus — one of six in the 23-campus California State University system. This means the university receives more qualified applicants than its state funding model will support. Beginning with the 2023-24 academic year, Fresno State will no longer be impacted in all areas.

Instead, the impacted status will apply just to certain majors, such as some agricultural, science, health, pre-health, nursing, teaching and engineering majors to name a few. A full list of these programs can be found at studentaffairs.fresnostate.edu.

For non-impacted programs, Fresno State will be able to admit all students who meet the CSU minimum requirements.

For the programs that remain impacted, admission will still be competitive because Fresno State continues to receive more qualified applicants than can be accommodated. To ensure capacity is not exceeded, a more rigorous standard is applied to the application pool for impacted majors.

For the impacted majors, meeting the minimum California State University eligibility requirements does not guarantee admission. In addition, non-local applicants will need to meet a higher admission threshold.

The admission threshold for impacted programs varies, depending on the capacity of the majors to take new students and the number of students applying to the major for that term.

“This change will provide more access for students,” said Phong Yang, director of Admissions and Recruitment. “It will give them even more opportunities to earn a degree from a top-notch university. It will be a game changer for them and their family. I look forward to them taking full advantage of it.”

For more information, please visit www.gotofresnostate.com or call the Admissions Office at 558.278.2261.