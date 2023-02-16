Internships help college students gain valuable experience in the workplace — from learning how to solve real-world problems to understanding how to work with others and developing time management skills — said Claudia Ceja, Fresno State’s internship coordinator.

Ceja works in the university’s Career Development Center, which offers a variety of services such as career planning and development, employer engagement, experiential education, on-campus employment and money management. Ceja and her colleagues help Fresno State students find internships in a vast number of industries, including financial services, health care, marketing, manufacturing and food and agriculture.

“I truly believe that an internship is an essential component to students’ education,” Ceja said. “Internships shape students’ education with real, hands-on experience in their field and [give them the opportunity to] get a glimpse of what they would be doing in their field of study. Students [also] get the chance to showcase, strengthen and engage their skills, and put into action what they are learning in the classroom. Due to the involved nature of internships, most turn into entry-level jobs upon graduation.”

Here are eight ways Ceja said an internship can benefit college students:

1. Gain much-needed experience

One of the biggest advantages of an internship is that it allows students to gain experience in their chosen career field. Experiential learning also offers valuable career development and helps prepare students for the business world. Most internships last anywhere from 10 to 12 weeks, but some can even last up to a year.

2. Develop new connections

An additional benefit of career-engaged learning is that it makes it much easier to develop professional connections. An internship is a powerful networking opportunity that allows students to meet new people in their career field. These connections can often lead to valuable references and help students find better job opportunities in the near future.

3. Increase skillset

Internships also play a key role in building a wide range of skills. Learning how to collaborate with others on projects and using software tools are just a few of the different skills that can easily translate to future jobs. An internship also provides students with the perfect opportunity to help with career development.

4. Looks great on the resume

A great way to increase the strength of a resume is to work in a career-engaged learning program. Experiential learning can be especially beneficial in helping one’s resume stand out for a competitive edge over other job applicants. Internship experience can also be a major influential factor in getting a job.

5. Build confidence

Career-engaged learning programs also make it much easier to develop new skills and build confidence in the workplace. Combining an internship with college classes helps to prepare students for future jobs. An internship is also an excellent way to make the transition to building a long-term career less stressful.

6. Help with career goals

Sometimes it can be difficult to decide on a particular career path. All of the available choices can often feel overwhelming for many students. Scheduling an internship is a great way to determine if a profession is the best choice for one’s interests. Getting on-the-job experience is much different than the classroom, and it can play a key role in helping one choose the right career.

7. Many internships also pay

Unpaid internships are fairly common, but many paid internships are also available. Getting paid at an internship is an excellent way to earn money while developing new skills. However, an unpaid internship also offers many benefits, such as providing work experience, establishing a network of new contacts and building a strong portfolio. Keep in mind that students enrolled in an academic internship course may be required to complete an unpaid internship.

8. Increase job options

Finding the right job can often be a challenge for recent graduates. Internships provide some of the best experiential learning opportunities. Many companies will offer jobs to interns, which is why getting an internship is so important for many students. Visiting the Career Development Center in the University Student Union (Room 306) is an excellent way to learn about all available internships.

Top-paying jobs in California

California is home to some of the top-paying jobs in the nation. According to data from CareerOneStop, Fresno offers a wide range of job opportunities, with nurse practitioners making a median salary of $152,380 per year, while lawyers make $126,460 and engineers earn

$99,980 each year.

Madera is another high-paying city, with financial managers earning around $125,550 and human resource managers making $124,710 per year. Jobs available in Hanford include pharmacists, earning a median salary of $152,380, and sales managers at $84,270. Tulare County also offers a variety of jobs, with a median salary of $126,740 for marketing managers, and $95,410 for physical therapists. Learning about all of these well-paying jobs is an excellent resource for helping students choose the right career.

Fresno State aligns its students with a variety of internship opportunities in many different career fields. To learn more about internship opportunities, contact Claudia Ceja at cceja@csufresno.edu or 559.278.2381.