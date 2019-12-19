Winter break hours set for campus; winter intersession begins

While most campus services are closed over the winter break, winter intersession classes through the Division of Continuing and Global Education will be held from Dec. 26 to 31, and Jan. 2 to 10, including both online and face-to-face classes. Additional information about winter intersession classes can be found online. Dec. 20 is the last day to enroll.

Many other campus offices and services will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, resuming operations on Thursday, Jan. 2.

The Henry Madden Library will be closed for the Christmas holiday from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25 and closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. The library will remain open for students taking intersession classes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays from Dec. 21 to Jan. 16, except for the above noted closure dates.

The Gibson Farm Market will be closed from Dec. 24 to Jan.1 and reopen for normal business hours on Jan. 2. The Kennel Bookstore will close from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1. However, the bookstore will be open Dec. 26 for adjusted hours from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The bookstore will reopen on Jan. 2.

The Student Recreation Center will be closed from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1 and will reopen on Jan. 2 with adjusted hours for winter intersession. The adjusted hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

The Student Health and Counseling Center will be closed starting Dec. 24 through Jan. 1, reopening at 8 a.m. Jan. 2. Students experiencing a mental health crisis outside of business hours should call 911 or go to Exodus Crisis Stabilization Center, 4411 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93702 or call Exodus at 559.453.1008.

The Student Cupboard will be closed starting Dec. 23 and will reopen Jan. 6.

Instruction for the spring semester begins on Friday, Jan. 17.

For emergencies during the winter break, contact the Fresno State Police Department at 559.278.8400.