Tickets for Wild ‘N Out at Save Mart Center go on sale Jan. 10

Tickets to see Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out show at the Save Mart Center will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10. The event will take place at 8:30 p.m. April 5. Ticket prices start at $29.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com and the Save Mart Center Box Office.

January 7th, 2020

