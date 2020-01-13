Criminology professor recognized as cyber hero

Criminology Professor Dr. Keith Clement was recognized by a prominent industry group as a Cyber Hero in reference to his work with California Governor’s Cybersecurity Task Force through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. He ended up in cybersecurity through the “emerging high-need areas” of homeland security and emergency management.

In an article published by Cyber Guild, Dr. Clement is described as “the perfect person to help achieve systematic change because of his expertise. He has designed model curricula, academic standards, and much other educational programming.” Professor Clement received a Scientific Leadership Early Career Faculty Award from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ran a California State University Faculty Affinity Group, CSU Council for Emergency Management and Homeland Security for eight years. INFO: Lucero Benitez at lbenitez@csufresno.edu