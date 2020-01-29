Health mobile unit brings free services to Mary Ella Brown Center

The Fresno State Community Health Mobile Unit will make a stop this week at the Mary Ella Brown Community Center (1350 E. Annadale Ave) from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, to provide free health services to the community. Residents can receive diabetes and blood pressure screenings, plus health assessments, education and referrals.

The unit, coordinated by Fresno State nursing faculty and students, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care. INFO: Kelly Cunning at kcunning@csufresno.edu or 559.278.2076. See spring 2020 dates.