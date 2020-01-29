‘Resistance Aunties’ exhibition challenges perceptions of Asian feminine beauty

The Fresno State Center of Creativity and the Arts presents “Resistance Aunties,” an exhibition of paintings by Phung Huynh from Feb. 6 through 28 at the M Street Gallery (1419 M St.) in downtown Fresno. The community is invited to a free opening reception during Art Hop at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.

In the exhibition, Phung Huynh explores the clashing perceptions of female beauty. Sponsored by the Asian American Studies program, the Department of Art and Design and LAUNCH LA gallery. This exhibition contains nudity and is intended for mature and adult audiences.