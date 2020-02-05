Fresno State expands schedule of events at World Ag Expo

Fresno State students, staff and faculty will partner with industry to host more than 40 events Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 11 to 13, at the 52nd annual World Ag Expo at the International Agri-Center (4500 S. Laspina Street) in Tulare. Campus ag ambassador students will host an information booth each day at the expo’s ag career and education pavilion. Spectators can meet mascot Victor E. Bulldog III Wednesday at the booth from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 12, and enjoy an ice cream social with Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

Dean Dennis Nef 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. Nef will then appear on the Ray Appleton radio show on KMJ. The Ag One campus development foundation and campus research centers will host morning and afternoon social events featuring student-made food products Tuesday and Wednesday at seminar center education trailer No. 1 near Gate 16. Expert presentations will feature campus faculty, students and industry partners each day in the same location and the nearby demonstration pavilion and will be coordinated by BlueTechValley and the campus Center for Irrigation Technology, Institute for Food and Agriculture and Viticulture and Enology Research Center.

The world’s largest agricultural exposition welcomed 100,000-plus visitors from 48 states and 65 countries last year to see the latest in farm equipment and technology from 1,452 exhibitors on 2.6 million square feet. INFO: http://bit.ly/FS20-WorldAgExpo-schedule.